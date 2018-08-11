WC Social Development Dept on drive to get donations for vulnerable residents

Elderly residents in Somerset West and surrounding communities received blankets from the department on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department is on a drive to get more donations for vulnerable residents.

The initiative forms part of the department’s winter campaign which sets out to encourage the private sector to donate goods, especially over this winter period.



Social Development Spokesperson Sihle Ngobese says, “The department’s winter programme prioritises the more vulnerable groups, such as the homeless and elderly, by providing R46.76 million in funding that goes primarily to NGOs that work with these groups.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)