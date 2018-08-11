WC Social Development Dept on drive to get donations for vulnerable residents
Elderly residents in Somerset West and surrounding communities received blankets from the department on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department is on a drive to get more donations for vulnerable residents.
Elderly residents in Somerset West and surrounding communities received blankets from the department on Friday.
The initiative forms part of the department’s winter campaign which sets out to encourage the private sector to donate goods, especially over this winter period.
Social Development Spokesperson Sihle Ngobese says, “The department’s winter programme prioritises the more vulnerable groups, such as the homeless and elderly, by providing R46.76 million in funding that goes primarily to NGOs that work with these groups.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Eskom investigates cause of fire at Kusile Power Station
-
DA WC leaders to begin process of appointing De Lille’s replacement
-
Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.