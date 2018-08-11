US to return colonisation era church bells to the Philippines
Despite decades of close ties between the two countries and a tight military alliance, the US’s refusal to return the bells has long been a bone of contention.
MANILA - The United States will return to the Philippines church bells seized by US troops as trophies during a war between the two countries more than a century ago, giving way to Manila after years of diplomatic pressure.
US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis has notified Congress that the department plans to return the Bells of Balangiga to the Philippines at a date yet to be identified, the US Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Saturday.
Despite decades of close ties between the two countries and a tight military alliance, the United States’ refusal to return the bells has long been a bone of contention, raised strongly by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
In 1901, US soldiers killed thousands of Filipinos, including women and children in the central Philippines town of Balangiga in response to the death of 48 US soldiers at the hand of rebels during the war between the two countries.
US troops took the town’s church bells. Two of the bells are at the Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, while the third is part of a travelling museum.
“We are aware that the Bells of Balangiga have deep significance for a number of people, both in the United States and in the Philippines,” the embassy said.
The Philippines government had no immediate comment.
Popular in World
-
FBI seeks motive after ‘suicidal’ airline worker stole & crashed plane
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for defrauding shareholders
-
Erdogan: Turkey a ‘target of economic war’
-
A mechanic dies after stealing a Horizon Airlines Plane
-
Jury awards $289m to man who blamed Monsanto’s weed killer for cancer
-
Trump condemns racism on anniversary of Charlottesville rally
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.