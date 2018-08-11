Universities South Africa expresses support for review of Nsfas
Sizwe Nxasana is stepping down at a time when Nsfas is facing problems with allocating allowances to students.
JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa says it fully supports calls for the review of the entire National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) model.
This week Sizwe Nxasana announced his resignation as chairman of the board.
Nxasana is stepping down at a time when Nsfas is facing problems with allocating allowances to students and payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.
Nxasana says since December 2016 the Nsfas payment system has been under extreme strain.
Last year, former president Jacob Zuma announced that government will subsidise free higher education for the poor and so-calling missing middle.
Universities South Africa CEO Ahmed Bawa said, “We must try and show that we have appropriate functioning systems.”
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
USAf disappointed by timing of Nxasana’s resignation
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Rand drops to its lowest since November
-
Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.