Universities South Africa expresses support for review of Nsfas

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa says it fully supports calls for the review of the entire National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) model.

This week Sizwe Nxasana announced his resignation as chairman of the board.

Nxasana is stepping down at a time when Nsfas is facing problems with allocating allowances to students and payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.

Nxasana says since December 2016 the Nsfas payment system has been under extreme strain.

Last year, former president Jacob Zuma announced that government will subsidise free higher education for the poor and so-calling missing middle.

Universities South Africa CEO Ahmed Bawa said, “We must try and show that we have appropriate functioning systems.”