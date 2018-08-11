Tributes continue to pour in for Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks

The former Muslim Judicial Council leader and prominent Islamic scholar, Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, passed away at the age of 54 after a long illness

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for the late Islamic scholar, Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, who passed away in Cape Town on Friday following a long illness. He was 54.

Hendricks served as president of the Muslim Judicial Council, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council and formed the Al-Quds Foundation which sends relief aid to Palestine.

Hendricks was also an anti-apartheid activist.

Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council Sheikh Riyaad Fataar says, “We’re actually sad at the loss of a great leader. If there’s one word that stands out about Hendricks it’s humanness, that he always emphasised.”

Fataar says Hendricks always focused on local issues.

“Even when looking at the suffering of the Palestinians, he would never lose focus of the local issues, the people and their conditions.”

The African National Congress earlier issued a statement sending its condolences to the South African Muslim community.

Hendricks will be buried on Saturday afternoon in Belgravia at the Johnson Road Cemetery.

ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MAWLANA HENDRICKS pic.twitter.com/WJeX484igY — African National Congress (@MYANC) August 10, 2018

