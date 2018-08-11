Tributes continue to pour in for Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks
The former Muslim Judicial Council leader and prominent Islamic scholar, Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, passed away at the age of 54 after a long illness
JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for the late Islamic scholar, Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, who passed away in Cape Town on Friday following a long illness. He was 54.
Hendricks served as president of the Muslim Judicial Council, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council and formed the Al-Quds Foundation which sends relief aid to Palestine.
Hendricks was also an anti-apartheid activist.
Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council Sheikh Riyaad Fataar says, “We’re actually sad at the loss of a great leader. If there’s one word that stands out about Hendricks it’s humanness, that he always emphasised.”
Fataar says Hendricks always focused on local issues.
“Even when looking at the suffering of the Palestinians, he would never lose focus of the local issues, the people and their conditions.”
The African National Congress earlier issued a statement sending its condolences to the South African Muslim community.
Hendricks will be buried on Saturday afternoon in Belgravia at the Johnson Road Cemetery.
ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MAWLANA HENDRICKS pic.twitter.com/WJeX484igY— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 10, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Government disputes public sector job cuts report
-
Man (53) arrested during attempted hijacking in Joburg
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
Fines issued, club shut during Joburg operation nightlife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.