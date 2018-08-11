Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday
The ‘Butterfly Effect’ hitmaker made sure to make Jenner’s birthday a memorable one as she woke up to the classic luxury vehicle on her driveway.
LONDON - Travis Scott gifted his “wifey” Kylie Jenner a classic Rolls Royce to mark her 21st birthday.
The Butterfly Effect hitmaker made sure to make Jenner’s birthday a memorable one as she woke up to the classic luxury vehicle on her driveway.
Sharing a video of the big reveal on Instagram, she captioned the post: “woke up to a little fairytale ... thank you baby @travisscott (sic)”
In one of the clips, the blonde beauty steps out of her house to be greeted by hundreds of red roses, with the car parked outside the house with a red bow on.
Scott also took to social media to wish his “wifey” a happy birthday.
He wrote on Twitter: “Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May god continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness (sic)”
It comes after Jenner celebrated her birthday with friends and family at a pink and gold themed bash. The night started off with dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with her closest family and friends - including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Malika Haaq, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as her sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons - before heading to nearby nightclub Delilah, which had a ball pit set up in the back room.
The party theme continued with the decor and there were “Kylie F---ing Jenner” lighters scattered everywhere. Guests could choose their cup colour depending on their relationship status - red for taken, yellow for single and green for it’s complicated.
A source said: “People were having fun choosing and were messing around. All of the girls were drinking together. Everyone was letting lose and having a great time. Even Kim was drinking, and everyone was surprised.”
