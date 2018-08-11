Talks between CT taxi groups, ANC set to continue

On Monday, taxi groups affiliated to the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team embarked on a provincial strike in the Western Cape which affected 70% of taxi commuters.

CAPE TOWN - Talks between the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the African National Congress (ANC) are set to continue next week.

The strike is said to have affected 70% of taxi commuters in the province. It [strike] was called off on Tuesday evening.

ANC member of provincial Parliament Cameron Dugmore says the meetings will continue this coming week.

“We, the ANC, together with Santaco national and Western Cape, had a very successful series of meetings on 10 August. We also met with the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team. A lot of progress was made, in terms of clearing out the obstacles.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)