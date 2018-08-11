Talks between CT taxi groups, ANC set to continue
On Monday, taxi groups affiliated to the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team embarked on a provincial strike in the Western Cape which affected 70% of taxi commuters.
CAPE TOWN - Talks between the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the African National Congress (ANC) are set to continue next week.
On Monday, taxi groups affiliated to the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team embarked on a provincial strike in the Western Cape.
The strike is said to have affected 70% of taxi commuters in the province. It [strike] was called off on Tuesday evening.
ANC member of provincial Parliament Cameron Dugmore says the meetings will continue this coming week.
“We, the ANC, together with Santaco national and Western Cape, had a very successful series of meetings on 10 August. We also met with the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team. A lot of progress was made, in terms of clearing out the obstacles.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Universities South Africa expresses support for review of NSFAS
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
Eskom investigates cause of fire at Kusile Power Station
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
USAf disappointed by timing of Nxasana’s resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.