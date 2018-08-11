Rita Ora to honour Avicii at 2018 MTV VMAs
Rita Ora is planning to pay tribute to Avicii at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this month, with a touching rendition of their song 'Lonely Together'.
Rita Ora is planning to pay tribute to Avicii at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this month, with a touching rendition of their song Lonely Together.
The 27-year-old singer is set to take to the stage at the glitzy award ceremony held at New York's Radio City Music Hall on August 20, and it has been reported her performance will honour the memory of the late DJ, who died earlier this year aged 28 in an apparent suicide.
Rita is believed to be performing Lonely Together, the last single released by Avicii late last year, which she featured on.
A music insider told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Rita was hit hard by Avicii's death and she knew she wanted to do something special to properly celebrate him and his legacy.
"She has spoken about him on stage while performing the song but she was thrilled when the VMAs said they would like her to do something at the ceremony.
"Details have been kept secret but it will not be a straightforward performance."
Lonely Together is also nominated in the Dance Video and Visual Effects categories at the awards show.
Following the Swedish musician's death almost four months ago, Rita took to Twitter to share her condolences to his family and friends, and said she was "heartbroken" by the tragic news.
She wrote: "I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking.
"Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Heartbroken."
Meanwhile, artists including Ariana Grande, Logic, Shawn Mendes, One Republic, and Jennifer Lopez will also be taking to the stage throughout the evening to provide show-stopping performances.
Ariana is confirmed to be performing her new single 'God Is a Woman' for the very first time, whilst Shawn will be singing 'In My Blood', and Logic will perform 'One Day'.
The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on 20 August.
More in Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato ‘doing good’, says friend
-
Powerball results: Friday 10 August 2018
-
Demi Lovato seeking extra treatment in Chicago
-
'Insatiable' TV cast rejects fat-shaming jibes but reviews are harsh
-
'Cold War' opens largest Sarajevo film festival
-
Court warns Affleck, Garner for 'dragging feet' over divorce
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.