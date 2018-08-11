Powerball results: Friday 10 August 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 11 August are as follows:

Powerball results: 14, 50, 3, 43, 10 PB: 14

PowerballPlus results: 28, 39, 10, 14, 30 PB: 6

For more details visit the National Lottery website.