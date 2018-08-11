NUM to sign Eskom’s salary offer with conditions
NUM says it will sign Eskom's latest salary offer on condition that its members will not face disciplinary action for striking.
The power utility has accused some workers of misconducted- a claim unions deny.
The union has also called on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordan and the Eskom board to assist with settling wage negations.
Unions have been locked in wage talks with the power utility offering workers a 7.5% increase for this year and a 7 percent increase for the next two years.
NUM's Livhuwani Mammburu said, “Eskom can resolve that issue of taking disciplinary measures against our members.”
