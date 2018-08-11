Nehawu to give govt on hard time on planned job cuts
Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says government should find other way to control spending.
JOHANNESBURG - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it will not accept any plans by government to cut jobs as a measure to reduce its spending bill.
It has been reported that senior employees in the public sector will be retrenched in the next three years.
Treasury has set aside R4 billion to issue employees severance packages.
“Cutting down the number of ministries… the government is bloated; overseas trips and all of that.”
The public service administrations has denied the reports.
