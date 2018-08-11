Mitchells Plain residents protest over high municipal bills
The group has accused the City of Cape Town bosses of increasing fares at an exorbitant rate and want their outstanding debt scrapped.
CAPE TOWN - Some disgruntled Mitchells Plain residents have taken to the streets over high municipal bills.
The group has accused the City of Cape Town bosses of increasing fares at an exorbitant rate and want their outstanding debt scrapped.
Mitchells Plain community activist Juven Rittles says residents have had enough.
He claims some households’ municipal bills have in the last few months increased from R200 to over R1,000.
“So, as a community activist, I know personally that pensioners can’t afford it. I know personally that the unemployed can’t afford that type of implementation… it’s draconian.”
But Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Xanthea Limberg hit back.
She’s told Eyewitness News, with the permission of the national government, there was an increase in tariffs earlier in 2018 due to crippling drought experienced in the Western Cape.
“Within the existing tariffs, vulnerable residents receive 10,500 litres of water per month, free of charge. We encourage residents to register as an indigent to benefit of the package of social offerings that the city provides.”
Residents, however, say they’ll continue to picket until all their demands are met.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Sadness, shock & disbelief: SA responds to ProKid’s death
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
ANC concerned by negative impact of high data costs
-
Government disputes public sector job cuts report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.