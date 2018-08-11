Mitchells Plain residents protest over high municipal bills

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
Go

Mitchells Plain residents protest over high municipal bills

The group has accused the City of Cape Town bosses of increasing fares at an exorbitant rate and want their outstanding debt scrapped.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Some disgruntled Mitchells Plain residents have taken to the streets over high municipal bills.

The group has accused the City of Cape Town bosses of increasing fares at an exorbitant rate and want their outstanding debt scrapped.

Mitchells Plain community activist Juven Rittles says residents have had enough.

He claims some households’ municipal bills have in the last few months increased from R200 to over R1,000.

“So, as a community activist, I know personally that pensioners can’t afford it. I know personally that the unemployed can’t afford that type of implementation… it’s draconian.”

But Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Xanthea Limberg hit back.

She’s told Eyewitness News, with the permission of the national government, there was an increase in tariffs earlier in 2018 due to crippling drought experienced in the Western Cape.

“Within the existing tariffs, vulnerable residents receive 10,500 litres of water per month, free of charge. We encourage residents to register as an indigent to benefit of the package of social offerings that the city provides.”

Residents, however, say they’ll continue to picket until all their demands are met.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA