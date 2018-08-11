Mitchells Plain residents protest over high municipal bills

The group has accused the City of Cape Town bosses of increasing fares at an exorbitant rate and want their outstanding debt scrapped.

CAPE TOWN - Some disgruntled Mitchells Plain residents have taken to the streets over high municipal bills.

The group has accused the City of Cape Town bosses of increasing fares at an exorbitant rate and want their outstanding debt scrapped.

Mitchells Plain community activist Juven Rittles says residents have had enough.

He claims some households’ municipal bills have in the last few months increased from R200 to over R1,000.

“So, as a community activist, I know personally that pensioners can’t afford it. I know personally that the unemployed can’t afford that type of implementation… it’s draconian.”

But Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Xanthea Limberg hit back.

She’s told Eyewitness News, with the permission of the national government, there was an increase in tariffs earlier in 2018 due to crippling drought experienced in the Western Cape.

“Within the existing tariffs, vulnerable residents receive 10,500 litres of water per month, free of charge. We encourage residents to register as an indigent to benefit of the package of social offerings that the city provides.”

Residents, however, say they’ll continue to picket until all their demands are met.

