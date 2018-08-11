Popular Topics
Man (53) arrested during attempted hijacking in Joburg

Unmarked police in the area were alerted to the 53-year-old man hijacking a lady driving a white Polo.

A gun seized by police following an attempted hijacking in Douglasdale, Johannesburg. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
A gun seized by police following an attempted hijacking in Douglasdale, Johannesburg. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers arrested a man on Friday night during an attempted carjacking in Douglasdale.

Unmarked police in the area were alerted to the 53-year-old man hijacking a lady driving a white Polo.

The suspect shot the lady and opened fire on the police.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says, “The suspect shot a female driver of a white Polo during the hijacking. He also shot at officers when they tried to get close to him, but he was outnumbered and arrested. The victim is in a hospital and no further information about her condition is available.”

No police were injured during the shooting.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday facing two charges of attempted murder, hijacking and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

