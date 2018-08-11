Man (53) arrested during attempted hijacking in Joburg
Unmarked police in the area were alerted to the 53-year-old man hijacking a lady driving a white Polo.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers arrested a man on Friday night during an attempted carjacking in Douglasdale.
Unmarked police in the area were alerted to the 53-year-old man hijacking a lady driving a white Polo.
The suspect shot the lady and opened fire on the police.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says, “The suspect shot a female driver of a white Polo during the hijacking. He also shot at officers when they tried to get close to him, but he was outnumbered and arrested. The victim is in a hospital and no further information about her condition is available.”
No police were injured during the shooting.
The suspect will appear in court on Monday facing two charges of attempted murder, hijacking and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
#BuyaMthetho— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 11, 2018
Our @JMPDSafety Freeway officers arrested 1x suspect for hijacking & unlicensed firearm
The Polo was hijacked in Douglasdale & the victim was shot
The officers gave chase with the assistance of GTP Saturation and the suspect was apprehended
Great work by All 👏 pic.twitter.com/r83wXgD0ll
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Eskom investigates cause of fire at Kusile Power Station
-
DA WC leaders to begin process of appointing De Lille’s replacement
-
Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.