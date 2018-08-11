Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold office
Ramaphosa set a deadline for Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi yesterday to make their submissions expressing doubt about their fitness and integrity.
JOHANNESBURG - Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team says it will wait for president's Cyril Ramaphosa's response after the advocate submitted reasons why she should not be suspended from the (National Prosecuting Authority) NPA.
Ramaphosa set a deadline for Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi yesterday to make their submissions expressing doubt about their fitness and integrity.
Jiba's legal representative Zola Majavu says their submissions were acknowledged by the office of the president.
“Someone signed acknowledgement of receipt. I insisted on that.”
Popular in Politics
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
ANC: Mobile operators & Icasa must lead in lowering data costs
-
ANC leaders in Western Cape for weekend outreach programmes
-
'The ANC is the only hope for our people to live together'
-
Jiba meets deadline to make submission to Presidency
-
DA to detail plans to act against mayors who gained from VBS Mutual Bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.