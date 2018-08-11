Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold office

Ramaphosa set a deadline for Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi yesterday to make their submissions expressing doubt about their fitness and integrity.

JOHANNESBURG - Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team says it will wait for president's Cyril Ramaphosa's response after the advocate submitted reasons why she should not be suspended from the (National Prosecuting Authority) NPA.

Jiba's legal representative Zola Majavu says their submissions were acknowledged by the office of the president.

“Someone signed acknowledgement of receipt. I insisted on that.”