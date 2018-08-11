Iran Guards: 10 militants killed near Iraq border
There has been sporadic fighting with Iranian Kurdish militant groups based in Iraq as well as Islamic State fighters near Iran’s porous border with Iraq.
DUBAI - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they had killed ten militants overnight in a security operation conducted in the northwest of the country near the border with Iraq, the official news agency IRNA reported.
“A well-equipped terrorist group ... intending to infiltrate the country from the border area of Oshnavieh to foment insecurity and carry out acts of sabotage was ambushed and at least 10 terrorists were killed in a heavy clash,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by IRNA.
There has been sporadic fighting with Iranian Kurdish militant groups based in Iraq as well as Islamic State fighters near Iran’s porous border with Iraq.
In July, there were at least two clashes in the mountainous border area, in which at least 10 Guards and three militants were killed.
In 2017, Islamic State militants carried out coordinated attacks at the parliament building in Tehran and the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini south of the capital, killing 18 people.
Popular in World
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for defrauding shareholders
-
A mechanic dies after stealing a Horizon Airlines Plane
-
Horizon Airlines Plane employee steals plane, crashes it
-
Giant crocodile captured in Australia
-
UN says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps
-
Saudi air strikes in Yemen described as 'grotesque'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.