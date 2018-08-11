Investigation team releases preliminary report on Wonderboom plane crash

The report contains flight information and preliminary findings regarding the aircraft, which will be under more scrutiny.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has welcomed the release of a preliminary report by Accidents and Incidents Investigation team regarding the Wonderboom plane crash in July.

The plane crashed shortly after take-off, killing one person on board.

The team of investigators issued the preliminary report within its 30-day mandate.

CAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba says, “The SACAA notes the progress made by the aircraft Accidents and Incidents Investigation team and the fact that they’ve managed to release the preliminary report within 30 days.”

The report contains flight information and preliminary findings regarding the aircraft, which will be under more scrutiny.

Ledwaba says the investigating team has his full support.

“The CAA will continue to give the investigation team space and time it needs to do a thorough investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)