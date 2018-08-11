-
Horizon Airlines Plane employee steals plane, crashes it
North American aerospace defence command scrambled fighter jets to accompany the plane, which was steered away from Seattle.
JOHANNESBURG - An empty Horizon Airlines Plane has crashed after it was stolen by a ground employee from Seattle Tacoma International Airport.
North American aerospace defence command scrambled fighter jets to accompany the plane, which was steered away from Seattle and Tacoma by air traffic control.
The crash happened on Ketron Island, which is southwest of Tacoma.
The airline says it’s trying to confirm who was on board however it believes there were no passengers or crew on board other than the person operating the plane.
WATCH: Moments before the plane crashes. [WARNING: Explicit language]
#BREAKING Alaska Airlines says it is aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. This video was taken by a woman who lives south of the airport. She says this is the plane. (Courtney Jensen Junka) pic.twitter.com/Zh3E4aGfSk— Fox26 News (@KMPHFOX26) August 11, 2018
