Horizon Airlines Plane employee steals plane, crashes it

JOHANNESBURG - An empty Horizon Airlines Plane has crashed after it was stolen by a ground employee from Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

North American aerospace defence command scrambled fighter jets to accompany the plane, which was steered away from Seattle and Tacoma by air traffic control.

The crash happened on Ketron Island, which is southwest of Tacoma.

The airline says it’s trying to confirm who was on board however it believes there were no passengers or crew on board other than the person operating the plane.

WATCH: Moments before the plane crashes. [WARNING: Explicit language]