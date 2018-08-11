Home Affairs systems back online
A power failure at the State Information Technology Agency affected a range of services across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that its systems are back online and running following a power outage which put all systems offline.
A power failure at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) caused Home Affairs offices across the country to shut down.
Limited services were available on Friday, with the power being restored by Saturday for operations to resume on Monday.
Acting Home Affairs Director-General Thulani Mavuso says, “One of our systems, the national population register, began operating on Friday afternoon. The biometric system was restored on Saturday morning. We tested all our applications, and we’re quite comfortable that come Monday we’ll be able to serve citizens.”
Mavuzo says systems will be double checked.
“I have my team that will also ensure that we double check because we don’t want to disappoint citizens on Monday.”
