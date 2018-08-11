Higher Education Dept vows Nsfas will deliver its mandate
Minister Naledi Pandor held a special meeting with Nsfas yesterday following the resignation of its chairman Sizwe Nxasana.
JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education Department says the board and management of National Students Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) will continue to work and ensure that the student financial aid scheme delivers on its mandate.
His departure comes at a time when the scheme is facing problems with allocating allowances to students and payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.
Nxasana served as chairman for three years and it's still unclear who will fill the post.
The department's Lunga Ngqengelele said, “He’s leaving a board that will continue its work together with management of Nsafas assisted by the Department of Higher Education.”
