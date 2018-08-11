Popular Topics
Gautrain says its willing to return to wage negotiations

Gautrain at the Midrand Depot. Picture: Aki Anastasiou/EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says it has reached out to the CCMA to resume wage negotiations with union Untu as soon as possible to resolve the strike that has lasted for 12 days now.

The service has been operating with limited capacity since the union embarked on a protest 12 days ago over salary increases

Talks deadlocked between the two parties at the CCMA last week.

Guatrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says its willing to return to the negotiations.

“We remain committed to resolve the impasse and we are requesting Untu to adjust its wage demand to more realistic levels.”

The company says it has opened its station in Mindrand and the Hatfield station will resume operation on Monday.

