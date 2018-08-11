Four people killed on Western Cape roads

Two people died in a collision on the N1 near Plattekloof on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have died on Western Cape’s roads.

Two people died in a collision on the N1 near Plattekloof on Friday night.

It is understood the driver responsible for the crash fled the scene.

In a separate incident on Saturday morning, a mother and her two children were involved in an accident on the R45 near Hopefield.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says, “Two passengers, a seven-year-old and a 16-year-old, were killed and the mother who was driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital. A driver and passenger on another vehicle were also injured. Visibility is currently very poor.“

The road is currently still closed as officials clear the scene.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)