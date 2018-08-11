Fines issued, club shut during Joburg operation nightlife
Operation nightlife is an integrated effort to reduce crime and ensure compliance with by-laws across the city.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says its inspected six clubs on Friday night across the city during operation nightlife.
JMPD officers, together with emergency services, have fined clubs for non-compliance with public space by-laws.
The clubs were inspected for liquor licenses, the state of emergency exits and the extent to which they play loud music.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says, “Fines of R500 to R1,500 were issued for not having fire extinguishers. One club has to be shut down for operating without a valid licence.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
