FBI seeks motive after ‘suicidal’ airline worker stole & crashed plane
It was unclear how the employee was able to taxi the plane on a runway and take off without authorization.
MILWAUKEE/ LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities on Saturday were seeking to learn what drove an airline worker to steal an empty airplane from Seattle’s airport in a security scare that caused the scrambling of US fighter jets and ended when the plane crashed onto a sparsely populated island.
A Horizon Air ground service agent got into a Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft on Friday night in a maintenance area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and took off, Horizon sister carrier Alaska Airline said.
He flew for about one hour, often erratically, before crashing on Ketron Island in Puget Sound, about 40km to the southwest.
WATCH: Airline worker steals a plane from Seattle airport
The 29-year-old man, who has not been named, was suicidal and appeared to have acted alone, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, which said the employee was believed to have been killed in the crash.
“Doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
In partial recordings of his conversations with air traffic controllers that were published online by Broadcastify.com, the man said he was sorry to disappoint people who cared about him and described himself as a “broken guy.”
“Got a few screws loose, I guess,” he is heard saying in the recording. “Never really knew it until now.”
The Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the incident.
“Until the FBI has the opportunity to get a better background on the person, find out what motive they had, it’s a little too early to make a determination on what the objective was,” Debra Eckrote, the NTSB’s western Pacific region chief, said at a news conference.
Two F-15 fighter jets took to the air from a base in Portland, Oregon, and were on the scene within minutes. The jets were armed but did not open fire, North American Aerospace Defence Command spokesman Cameron Hillier said by phone.
Instead, the F-15 pilots and air traffic controllers tried to guide the plane west, away from populated areas, said Hillier. No one was hurt on the ground, authorities said.
It was unclear how the employee was able to taxi the plane on a runway and take off without authorization.
“We’re working to find out everything we possibly can about what happened,” Brad Tilden, chief executive of Alaska Air Group, said in a statement.
The Bombardier Q400 turboprop is designed for short-distance flights and can seat 76 passengers, Alaska Air said.
Popular in World
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for defrauding shareholders
-
A mechanic dies after stealing a Horizon Airlines Plane
-
Erdogan: Turkey a ‘target of economic war’
-
Jury awards $289m to man who blamed Monsanto’s weed killer for cancer
-
Trump condemns racism on anniversary of Charlottesville rally
-
US to return colonisation era church bells to the Philippines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.