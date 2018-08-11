Eskom investigates cause of fire at Kusile Power Station
It’s understood some infrastructure was damaged by the fire at the fabric filter plant.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its investigating the cause of the fire which broke out at its Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.
ALERT: Eskom is investigating the cause of fire on Kusile Unit 3's fabric filter plant. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries reported. @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/U80ZnOlEld— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) August 10, 2018
The power utility says the extent of the damage will still be assessed.
No injuries were reported.
Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said, “There was a fire yesterday that was extinguished, and no incidents were reported. the matter is being investigated.”
