Eskom investigates cause of fire at Kusile Power Station

It’s understood some infrastructure was damaged by the fire at the fabric filter plant.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its investigating the cause of the fire which broke out at its Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

ALERT: Eskom is investigating the cause of fire on Kusile Unit 3's fabric filter plant. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries reported. @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/U80ZnOlEld — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) August 10, 2018

The power utility says the extent of the damage will still be assessed.

No injuries were reported.

Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said, “There was a fire yesterday that was extinguished, and no incidents were reported. the matter is being investigated.”