Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration has been deferred

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean President elect Emmerson Mnangagwa's planned inauguration has been postponed indefinitely after the opposition filed a court challenge against the election.

The event was supposed to take place in Harare tomorrow two weeks after Mnangagwa was declared a winner of the elections last week.

The MDC alliance party alleges that there were irregulates in the country's first vote since long term leader Robert Mugabe was deposed.

The party is demanding either fresh elections or the instalment of their candidate Nelson Chamisa as president.