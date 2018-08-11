Egypt security forces thwart church bombing - report
A spokesperson for the health ministry said that a foreign object had exploded leading to the death of one person but no injuries.
CAIRO - Egyptian security forces have thwarted a suicide bomb attack on a church just outside of Cairo, state television said on Saturday.
A militant wearing a suicide vest was prevented from approaching a church in Qalyubiyah, a governorate north of Cairo, and detonated the vest about 250 metres from the church, killing himself but no one else, state news agency MENA reported.
A spokesperson for the health ministry said that a foreign object had exploded leading to the death of one person but no injuries, without elaborating on whether it was an attempted attack on the church.
Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt’s large Christian minority in recent years, including two deadly bombings on Palm Sunday in April 2017 and a blast at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral in December 2016 that killed 28 people.
The most recent attack came last December, when a gunman fired on worshippers at a Coptic Orthodox church in a Cairo suburb, killing 11 in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
The country has fought an insurgency led by Islamic State in the Sinai Peninsula that has killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the Egyptian military overthrew President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013 - although no official death toll has been released to date.
Popular in Africa
-
40 EU observers to leave Zimbabwe in wake of disputed election
-
Trump sets out tough conditions for lifting US-Zimbabwe sanctions
-
Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration has been deferred
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Zimbabwe's opposition leader Chamisa challenges election result in court
-
Four new Ebola cases confirmed in Congo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.