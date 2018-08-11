Demi Lovato ‘doing good’, says friend
The ‘Stone Cold’ hitmaker was admitted to a hospital after a suspected heroin overdose.
LONDON - Demi Lovato is “doing good” after her recent hospitalisation for a suspected drug overdose, according to her good friend, Big Time Rush’s Logan Henderson.
The Stone Cold hitmaker was admitted after a suspected heroin overdose and now her good friend, Henderson, insists she is doing well and is a very “strong woman”.
He told PeopleTV’s Chatter: “I grew up with Demi Lovato. The same acting classes and friends since we were young. That was the first time I saw somebody with incredible talent. I thought, ‘Woah, this is unbelievable’. She’s doing good. I think it’s going to be ... prayers and best wishes for her. She’s a strong, strong female. She’s a wonderful woman and she’s going to be good.”
Last week, Lovato broke her silence for the first time since she was admitted to a hospital, where she thanked her fans for their “positive thoughts and prayers”.
She wrote on Instagram: “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well.
“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”
