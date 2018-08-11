Popular Topics
DA WC leaders to begin process of appointing De Lille’s replacement

The process of appointing a new mayor is expected to start on Monday at the DA provincial executive committee meeting.

FILE: Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders in the Western Cape will on Monday discuss the process of appointing a new Cape Town mayor.

The resignation of current mayor Patricia de Lille will take effect in two months’ time.

The party’s Federal Council will ultimately decide who will take over from De Lille.

The process of appointing a new mayor is expected to start on Monday at the DA provincial executive committee meeting.

LISTEN: I am not finished with them yet - De Lille

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says, “We are going to discuss the matter, but the decision is likely to be taken by Federal Executive. The Federal Executive is meeting next weekend because they [Fedex] handle the process of electing a new mayor.”

The process involves the usual internal electoral college process and the party will then open the process for candidates to apply for the top job in the city.

De Lille announced a week ago that she would be stepping down as Cape Town mayor at the end of October.

WATCH: Patricia de Lille resigns as Cape Town mayor

In an agreement reached with the party, it was decided that all internal charges against her would be dropped.

It remains to be seen exactly who will take over and ultimately wear the mayoral chain.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

