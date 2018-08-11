CT traffic cop due in court for fake vehicle checkpoint
The traffic cop was off duty at the time and had traffic department equipment in his possession including a trunk radio and his appointment card.
CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town traffic official and two others are expected to appear in court on Monday after they allegedly impersonated law enforcement personnel by staging a fake vehicle checkpoint in Nyanga.
The trio were arrested by the police on Thursday.
The traffic cop was off duty at the time and had traffic department equipment in his possession including a trunk radio and his appointment card.
His accomplices were dressed in official traffic uniforms.
The city's JP Smith said, “While the police is conducting a criminal investigation the city is conducting its own investigation and he has already been served with a suspension letter.”
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Universities South Africa expresses support for review of Nsfas
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
USAf disappointed by timing of Nxasana’s resignation
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.