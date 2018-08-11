CT traffic cop due in court for fake vehicle checkpoint

The traffic cop was off duty at the time and had traffic department equipment in his possession including a trunk radio and his appointment card.

CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town traffic official and two others are expected to appear in court on Monday after they allegedly impersonated law enforcement personnel by staging a fake vehicle checkpoint in Nyanga.

The trio were arrested by the police on Thursday.

The traffic cop was off duty at the time and had traffic department equipment in his possession including a trunk radio and his appointment card.

His accomplices were dressed in official traffic uniforms.

The city's JP Smith said, “While the police is conducting a criminal investigation the city is conducting its own investigation and he has already been served with a suspension letter.”