‘Collaborative effort required to bring end to bullying in schools’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
Go

‘Collaborative effort required to bring end to bullying in schools’

The injured schoolgirl claims she was attacked while trying to protect her friend from being touched inappropriately by the same male who allegedly beat her.

FILE: Livingston High School. Picture: livingstonehighschool.co.za
FILE: Livingston High School. Picture: livingstonehighschool.co.za
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it will make inquiries into the case of a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was allegedly beaten up by one of her male classmates on Monday.

The altercation, which was caught on camera earlier this week, has caused an uproar online.

The injured Claremont schoolgirl claims she was attacked while trying to protect her friend from being touched inappropriately by the same male who allegedly beat her.

Educational Psychologist Anel Annandale says bringing an end to bullying requires a collaborative effort.

“We do know that the most important factor in any bullying situation is the bystanders. When they stand up and say this is not okay, we going to stand together against the bullies… bullying is effectively stopped. It’s very hard for a single person to stop bullying.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA