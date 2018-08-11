‘Collaborative effort required to bring end to bullying in schools’
The injured schoolgirl claims she was attacked while trying to protect her friend from being touched inappropriately by the same male who allegedly beat her.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it will make inquiries into the case of a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was allegedly beaten up by one of her male classmates on Monday.
The altercation, which was caught on camera earlier this week, has caused an uproar online.
The injured Claremont schoolgirl claims she was attacked while trying to protect her friend from being touched inappropriately by the same male who allegedly beat her.
Educational Psychologist Anel Annandale says bringing an end to bullying requires a collaborative effort.
“We do know that the most important factor in any bullying situation is the bystanders. When they stand up and say this is not okay, we going to stand together against the bullies… bullying is effectively stopped. It’s very hard for a single person to stop bullying.”

