ANC concerned by negative impact of high data costs
The ANC says the high cost of data robs most of the population the ability to enjoy the benefits of the digital economy of South Africa’s democracy.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the high cost of data robs most of the population the ability to enjoy the benefits of the digital economy of South Africa’s democracy.
The ruling party has called on all relevant key players to work with the government in taking urgent steps to ensure the full implementation of all policies and relations in support of the “Data Must Fall” campaign.
The ANC says it's concerned about the negative impact high data costs has on ordinary South Africans, especially workers, young people, students, and women.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says, “During the recent Lekgotla, one of the things that we spoke about was the finality on the role wireless-open access network initiatives to make sure that our spectrum is freed. That will also contribute to the lowering of the cost of data.”
ANC CALLS FOR URGENT LOWERING OF THE COST OF DATA #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/svmcvEA2Mo— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 10, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Government disputes public sector job cuts report
-
Man (53) arrested during attempted hijacking in Joburg
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Tributes continue to pour in for Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.