ANC concerned by negative impact of high data costs

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the high cost of data robs most of the population the ability to enjoy the benefits of the digital economy of South Africa’s democracy.

The ruling party has called on all relevant key players to work with the government in taking urgent steps to ensure the full implementation of all policies and relations in support of the “Data Must Fall” campaign.

The ANC says it's concerned about the negative impact high data costs has on ordinary South Africans, especially workers, young people, students, and women.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says, “During the recent Lekgotla, one of the things that we spoke about was the finality on the role wireless-open access network initiatives to make sure that our spectrum is freed. That will also contribute to the lowering of the cost of data.”

