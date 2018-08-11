Popular Topics
Alyssa Milano: I ‘wish’ I was asked about ‘Charmed’ reboot

Despite wishing she had been asked about working on the show, the actress doesn’t want a cameo role.

Alyssa Milano. Picture: @milano_alyssa/Instagram.
Alyssa Milano. Picture: @milano_alyssa/Instagram.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Alyssa Milano “wishes” she could have been involved in the Charmed reboot, but says the original cast wasn’t approached.

The 45-year-old actress starred in the hit fantasy drama series - which ran from 1998 to 2006 - as Phoebe Halliwell and has said that although she’s pleased the show will be getting a reboot on The CW as it will have a chance to “impact” a new generation, she would have liked to have been offered the chance to be involved “from the beginning”.

She said: “I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning. But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation.”

Despite wishing she had been asked about working on the show, the actress doesn’t want a cameo role.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she would consider appearing in the reboot, Milano said: “I don’t think so. I think that that ship has sailed for me.”

Milano isn’t the first star of the original show to hit out at the remake either, as both Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty slammed The CW’s description of the show as “fierce, funny, and feminist”.

Holly - who played Piper Halliwell - said: “I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.”

Whilst Shannen, who starred as Prue Halliwell in the first three seasons of the original show, said the company’s wording was “offensive”.

On Twitter, she wrote: “Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive. But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash, they will be more thoughtful in future. “I love Charmed. I also want it to be respected. I’m simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life.”

More in Lifestyle

