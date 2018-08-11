Alyssa Milano: I ‘wish’ I was asked about ‘Charmed’ reboot

-
4 arrested in Athlone for possession of illegal firearm, ammunitionLocal
-
FBI seeks motive after ‘suicidal’ airline worker stole & crashed planeWorld
-
US to return colonisation era church bells to the PhilippinesWorld
-
Investigation team releases preliminary report on Wonderboom plane crashLocal
-
Jury awards $289m to man who blamed Monsanto’s weed killer for cancerWorld
-
Mitchells Plain residents protest over high municipal billsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Investigation team releases preliminary report on Wonderboom plane crashLocal
-
Mitchells Plain residents protest over high municipal billsLocal
-
ANC concerned by negative impact of high data costsLocal
-
‘Collaborative effort required to bring end to bullying in schools’Local
-
Tributes continue to pour in for Moulana Ihsaan HendricksLocal
-
Four people killed on Western Cape roadsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Chelsea and Spurs win away as promoted teams struggleSport
-
Bairstow & Woakes put England in strong position at Lord’sSport
-
Halep defeats Garcia to reach semifinal in MontrealSport
-
Pogba penalty sets United on way to win over LeicesterSport
-
Anderson does the damage as India rolled out for 107Sport
-
Rain disrupts Lord's test again as India struggleSport
-
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthdayLifestyle
-
Justin Timberlake planning to release his first bookLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato ‘doing good’, says friendLifestyle
-
Rita Ora to honour Avicii at 2018 MTV VMAsLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 10 August 2018Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato seeking extra treatment in ChicagoLifestyle
-
'Insatiable' TV cast rejects fat-shaming jibes but reviews are harshLifestyle
-
'Cold War' opens largest Sarajevo film festivalLifestyle
-
Court warns Affleck, Garner for 'dragging feet' over divorceLifestyle
-
Talks between CT taxi groups, ANC set to continueLocal
-
DA WC leaders to begin process of appointing De Lille’s replacementLocal
-
Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold officePolitics
-
ANC: Mobile operators & Icasa must lead in lowering data costsLocal
-
ANC leaders in Western Cape for weekend outreach programmesPolitics
-
Jiba meets deadline to make submission to PresidencyLocal
-
[OPINION] #WomensDay The men we hate, are the boys we raiseOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA may finally be marching towards solutions to sexual violenceOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Can a regional court be a viable alternative to the ICC in Africa?Opinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Turning and turningOpinion
-
[OPINION] How should we celebrate Women’s Day?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Will Zimbabwe’s messy election get messier?Opinion
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for defrauding shareholdersBusiness
-
Gautrain says it's willing to return to wage negotiationsBusiness
-
NUM to sign Eskom’s salary offer with conditionsBusiness
-
Nehawu to give govt on hard time on planned job cutsBusiness
-
Rand drops to its lowest since NovemberBusiness
-
Rand weakens nearly 3% as emerging market currencies slipBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- -2°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 5°C
Alyssa Milano: I ‘wish’ I was asked about ‘Charmed’ reboot
Despite wishing she had been asked about working on the show, the actress doesn’t want a cameo role.
LONDON - Alyssa Milano “wishes” she could have been involved in the Charmed reboot, but says the original cast wasn’t approached.
The 45-year-old actress starred in the hit fantasy drama series - which ran from 1998 to 2006 - as Phoebe Halliwell and has said that although she’s pleased the show will be getting a reboot on The CW as it will have a chance to “impact” a new generation, she would have liked to have been offered the chance to be involved “from the beginning”.
She said: “I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning. But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation.”
Despite wishing she had been asked about working on the show, the actress doesn’t want a cameo role.
When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she would consider appearing in the reboot, Milano said: “I don’t think so. I think that that ship has sailed for me.”
Milano isn’t the first star of the original show to hit out at the remake either, as both Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty slammed The CW’s description of the show as “fierce, funny, and feminist”.
Holly - who played Piper Halliwell - said: “I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.”
Whilst Shannen, who starred as Prue Halliwell in the first three seasons of the original show, said the company’s wording was “offensive”.
On Twitter, she wrote: “Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive. But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash, they will be more thoughtful in future. “I love Charmed. I also want it to be respected. I’m simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life.”
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday4 hours ago
-
Justin Timberlake planning to release his first book5 hours ago
-
Demi Lovato ‘doing good’, says friend7 hours ago
-
Rita Ora to honour Avicii at 2018 MTV VMAs13 hours ago
-
Powerball results: Friday 10 August 201816 hours ago
-
Demi Lovato seeking extra treatment in Chicagoone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.