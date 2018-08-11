A mechanic dies after stealing a Horizon Airlines Plane

The mechanic has been identified as a 29-year-old employee of the Horizon Airlines.

JOHANNESBURG - A mechanic has died after a plane he stole from the Seattle Tacoma International Airport in Washington crashed.

The aircraft took off without authorization and without passengers on board

It is believed the mechanic lacked flying skills.

Authorities have ruled out that the act is related to terrorism.

Horizon Air COO Constance van Mouhlen said “One of our airplanes made an unauthorised take-off. No other passengers or crew were on board, shortly thereafter it crashed.”