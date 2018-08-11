A mechanic dies after stealing a Horizon Airlines Plane

Tributes continue to pour in for Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks
Local
The mechanic has been identified as a 29-year-old employee of the Horizon Airlines.
JOHANNESBURG - A mechanic has died after a plane he stole from the Seattle Tacoma International Airport in Washington crashed.
The mechanic has been identified as a 29-year-old employee of the Horizon Airlines.
The aircraft took off without authorization and without passengers on board
It is believed the mechanic lacked flying skills.
Authorities have ruled out that the act is related to terrorism.
Horizon Air COO Constance van Mouhlen said “One of our airplanes made an unauthorised take-off. No other passengers or crew were on board, shortly thereafter it crashed.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.