4 arrested in Athlone for possession of illegal firearm, ammunition

Metro police came across the four when CCTV footage picked up the suspects hiding the weapons in long grass.

CAPE TOWN – Four suspects have been apprehended after being spotted with an illegal firearm and ammunition in Athlone, Cape Town.

The suspects will be charged for possession of an illegal firearm.

Metro police came across the four when CCTV footage picked up the suspects hiding the weapons in long grass.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says officers followed up on the footage and found the weapon.

“They recovered a 9mm pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition. The officers arrested four suspects between the ages of 24 and 27.”