3 men linked to illegal abalone syndicate due in court

The trio appeared in court this week after they were arrested at a local wine farm during an intelligence driven operation.

CAPE TOWN - Three men linked to an illegal abalone syndicate will be back in the Somerset West magistrates court next week.

The trio appeared in court this week after they were arrested at a local wine farm during an intelligence driven operation.

This after the Hawks and agriculture forestry and fisheries members conducted a search at an alleged illegal abalone lab.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said, “They managed to seize abalone worth R2.5 million and two vehicles.”