Zimbabwe's opposition leader Chamisa challenges election result in court
Lawyers for Nelson Chamisa filed the application with just minutes to spare before the court closed for a long weekend.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa filed a Constitutional Court challenge on Friday against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory, he wrote on Twitter.
“Our legal team successfully filed our court papers. We have a good case and cause!!,” Chamisa tweeted.
Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer Thabani Mpofu confirmed the petition to last week’s presidential election has now been successfully filed.
The application was filed with just minutes to spare before the court closed for a long weekend.
He said his client wants the Constitutional Court to declare that the 30 July poll wasn’t properly conducted, and Mnangagwa’s victory should be set aside.
Mnangagwa won the poll with 50.8% of the vote, but Chamisa’s lawyers say they have evidence that points to electoral fraud.
The court will now have to hear the case and deliver a judgment within two weeks.
Confirmation of this court challenge means that Mnangagwa’s inauguration, that had been tentatively set for Sunday, will be postponed.
