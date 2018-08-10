Zimbabwe court grants Tendai Biti bail

Magistrate Francis Mapfumo granted Biti bail along with stringent conditions like reporting to police twice a day.

HARARE - Zimbabwe Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance official Tendai Biti was released on $5,000 bail by a court in Harare on Thursday evening.

Biti was arrested on Thursday morning at Kariba Border Post and was handed over by Zambian police and immigration officials after that country refused him asylum.

He appeared in handcuffs at the Harare magistrates court late on Thursday afternoon.

Biti is charged with sparking the violent demonstrations that gripped Harare last week following delays in the announcement of presidential results.

State prosecutors claim property worth more than $300,000 was destroyed in the protests that saw six people shot dead by the army.

Biti is also charged with making a false declaration of election results at a press conference the day after the disputed polls on 30 July.

Magistrate Francis Mapfumo granted Biti bail along with stringent conditions like reporting to police twice a day.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)