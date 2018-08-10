Zimbabwe court grants Tendai Biti bail
Magistrate Francis Mapfumo granted Biti bail along with stringent conditions like reporting to police twice a day.
HARARE - Zimbabwe Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance official Tendai Biti was released on $5,000 bail by a court in Harare on Thursday evening.
Biti was arrested on Thursday morning at Kariba Border Post and was handed over by Zambian police and immigration officials after that country refused him asylum.
He appeared in handcuffs at the Harare magistrates court late on Thursday afternoon.
Biti is charged with sparking the violent demonstrations that gripped Harare last week following delays in the announcement of presidential results.
State prosecutors claim property worth more than $300,000 was destroyed in the protests that saw six people shot dead by the army.
Biti is also charged with making a false declaration of election results at a press conference the day after the disputed polls on 30 July.
Magistrate Francis Mapfumo granted Biti bail along with stringent conditions like reporting to police twice a day.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
-
Nigerian man dies while rescuing people from capsized boat
-
Zambian govt defends denial of asylum for Tendai Biti
-
Mnangagwa calls for peace, says no one is above the law
-
Uber rival Taxify bets on motorcycles and rickshaws in East Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.