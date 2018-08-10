21st Century Global taking legal action over Taraji P Henson booking

Taraji P Henson was supposed to appear at the International Women in Media Conference alongside SA celebs Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Thando Thabethe.

JOHANNESBURG - The row over the International Women in Media Conference and the stars supposedly booked to appear at the event continues.

Earlier this week, the 21st Century Group unveiled the conference at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.

South African celebrities such as Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Thando Thabethe were said to be included in a line-up alongside US actresses, Halle Berry and Taraji P Henson, as well as US singer, Ashanti.

However, when the event's promo posters were shared on social media, Henson slammed the news, stating that she knew nothing of it as she was not booked and asked her South African fans to not buy tickets in hopes to see her.

False! I will not be there. NEVER HEARD OF THIS EVENT AND WAS NEVER INVITED. PLEASE REMOVE MY NAME FROM THIS EVENT BECAUSE IT IS FALSE. https://t.co/kSfUhsj5AO — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) August 8, 2018

On Wednesday evening, following Henson's post, Matheba released a statement announcing that she has pulled out of the event.

My official statement: International Women In Media Conference. #WIMCon2018 pic.twitter.com/eemKFtPzl5 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 8, 2018

21st Century Global announced that it was investigating the allegations, as Henson's booking was facilitated through a US-based agency. The company has also offered to give refunds to those who'd like to cancel their ticket purchases.

In a statement released on Friday morning, 21st Century Global says it is taking legal action against Superstar Agency and 42 West, the agency which facilitated, received payments and confirmed Henson's booking.

21st Century Global says it will no longer issue any public statements while it deals with the matter.