Winston Ntshona used acting to fight apartheid, says Mthethwa

The international award-winning actor died last week at the age of 77 after a long illness.

JOHANNESBURG – Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has described the late Winston Ntshona as an artist who used his talent of acting to transform the world.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

@ArtsCultureSA Minister @NathiMthethwa addressing mourners & delivering his tribute at Dr #WinstonNtshona 's Funeral- currently underway at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/hoMzhosjLZ — Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) August 10, 2018

Mthethwa says Ntshona used acting to fight the apartheid system.

“Winston Ntshona and his bosom brother in art and in arms, John Kani, would take to art as weapon in struggle. And as a power vehicle for free expression and for the freedom struggle.”

