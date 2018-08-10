'We men do not own women nor do we own their bodies'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government has agreed the National Gender Summit should take place on 31 August.
CAPE TOWN - Government will host its first Gender Summit at the end of the August this year.
Speaking at a Women’s Day event in Paarl, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged citizens to take part so as to help address gender violence and other issues facing the fairer sex.
Ramaphosa says the government has agreed that the National Gender Summit should take place on 31 August.
He says the aim of the summit is to effectively and urgently deal with the crisis of gender-based violence, discrimination against women and concerns around gender wage disparities.
#WomensDay President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at the Albertina Sisulu #womensDay celebration in Paarl. BM pic.twitter.com/El7kwuBiPr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018
#WomensDay placards saying “this is our land, stop farm evictions, we want our land back.” pic.twitter.com/ZwSYimZvQY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018
#WomensDay members interrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa as he is about to deliver the keynote speech. pic.twitter.com/Q7TfWniiHC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018
“We men must get it into our heads that we do not own women nor do we own their bodies and that we should never seek to dominate women.”
Many people attending the Women’s Day celebrations have welcomed the summit but have also urged government to have tougher punishments for convicted abusers.
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa's Women's Day address
Meanwhile, the president says that more women should become beneficiaries of land.
“The land should not only be parcelled out to men, we want the land reform process to be a mechanism through which we economically empower the women of our country.”
In his capacity as ANC president, Ramaphosa last week announced the party will push for the Constitution to be changed to allow for land expropriation without compensation, a move which has been strongly criticised by some quarters.
Additional reporting by Regan Thaw.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.