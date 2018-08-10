Water shortages see Oudtshoorn Municipality declare state of disaster
It says if water consumption increases, coupled with warmer temperatures, the water level will decrease even faster.
CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality has declared a local state of disaster due to critical water shortages.
The municipality says that the Raubenheimer Dam level is currently at 30.7%.
Oudtshoorn Mayor Colan Sylvester says the dam only has enough water for the next 160 days before it reaches surface water, which is unusable.
"As council, we are viewing the water crisis situation in Oudtshoorn seriously and we are committed to see to it that we use all available resources to ensure that the greater Oudtshoorn gets more water and that our residents are well educated to look after the valuable water resource."
