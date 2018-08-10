USAf disappointed by timing of Nxasana’s resignation
Sizwe Nxasana announced he is stepping down from NSFAS on Thursday after three years at the helm.
JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) has reacted to the resignation of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairman Sizwe Nxasana, saying while it's not surprised, it's disappointed by the timing of his departure.
Nxasana announced he is stepping down from NSFAS on Thursday after three years at the helm.
His resignation comes after Minister Naledi Pandor instructed NSFAS to halt funding for the 2019 academic year due to payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.
USAf CEO Ahmed Bawa says Nxasana played an important interface role between institutions of higher learning and NSFAS.
“With his leadership of the Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP) project, we thought it was important that he was involved in both NSFAS and the IFSAP process.”
Bawa, however, says they understand the immense pressure he was under.
“I don’t think we are very surprised that he resigned as chair.”
The Higher Education Department says Pandor will work with NSFAS management and the board to ensure that problems facing the scheme payment system are addressed.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
ConCourt’s decision on Shaun Abrahams appointment due Monday
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Radovan Krejcir claims major conspiracy to keep him behind bars
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.