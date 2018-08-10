Popular Topics
USAf disappointed by timing of Nxasana’s resignation

Sizwe Nxasana announced he is stepping down from NSFAS on Thursday after three years at the helm.

FILE: Sizwe Nxasana (centre). Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) has reacted to the resignation of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairman Sizwe Nxasana, saying while it's not surprised, it's disappointed by the timing of his departure.

Nxasana announced he is stepping down from NSFAS on Thursday after three years at the helm.

His resignation comes after Minister Naledi Pandor instructed NSFAS to halt funding for the 2019 academic year due to payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.

USAf CEO Ahmed Bawa says Nxasana played an important interface role between institutions of higher learning and NSFAS.

“With his leadership of the Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP) project, we thought it was important that he was involved in both NSFAS and the IFSAP process.”

Bawa, however, says they understand the immense pressure he was under.

“I don’t think we are very surprised that he resigned as chair.”

The Higher Education Department says Pandor will work with NSFAS management and the board to ensure that problems facing the scheme payment system are addressed.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

