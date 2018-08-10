US, Britain, Norway express concern over South Sudan agreement
The countries questioned 'how meaningful checks will be placed on executive power' in a power-sharing government.
WASHINGTON - The United States, Britain, and Norway jointly expressed concern on Friday over an agreement between South Sudan’s feuding sides to establish a power-sharing government, saying the arrangements were not realistic or sustainable.
“Given their past leadership failures, South Sudanese leaders will need to behave differently and demonstrate commitment to peace and good governance,” the three countries said in a joint statement.
The countries questioned how security would be provided during the transition period in the capital Juba and “how meaningful checks will be placed on executive power.”
They also emphasised the need for a reduction in violence and urged leaders to ensure full humanitarian access.
