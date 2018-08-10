UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university

Head of Strategic Communications at UJ Lebogang Seale explains how the two professors stole the money.

Two former executives who swindled more than R14 million off the University of Johannesburg (UJ) have been ordered to pay back the money.

Professor Roy Marcus the former chairperson of the university’s council and Jaco van Schoor the former deputy vice-chancellor of finance used fraudulent invoices to channel money intended for UJ’s projects to companies linked to them.

The university has suffered reputational damage and it has been of great concern to us. Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ

We opened a case of fraud at the Brixton police station in December last year. We pursued a civil matter so we can recover the money lost. Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ

The court issued an order that the two must pay back the money. Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ

They are challenging the court on the order it has issued and the matter will be heard on Friday. Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ

