UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
Head of Strategic Communications at UJ Lebogang Seale explains how the two professors stole the money.
Two former executives who swindled more than R14 million off the University of Johannesburg (UJ) have been ordered to pay back the money.
Professor Roy Marcus the former chairperson of the university’s council and Jaco van Schoor the former deputy vice-chancellor of finance used fraudulent invoices to channel money intended for UJ’s projects to companies linked to them.
The university has suffered reputational damage and it has been of great concern to us.Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ
We opened a case of fraud at the Brixton police station in December last year. We pursued a civil matter so we can recover the money lost.Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ
The court issued an order that the two must pay back the money.Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ
They are challenging the court on the order it has issued and the matter will be heard on Friday.Lebogang Seale, Head of Strategic Communications at UJ
Listen to what next for the university...
This article first appeared on 702 : UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.