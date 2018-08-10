Trump sets out tough conditions for lifting US-Zimbabwe sanctions
The Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act effectively extends US sanctions against Zimbabwe.
PRETORIA - US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill setting out tough conditions for lifting sanctions against Zimbabwe.
It effectively tightens the noose on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and dampens hopes of re-engagement to jumpstart the country’s free-falling economy.
The White House announcement flies in the face of Mnangagwa’s hopes of re-engagement to end the country’s international pariah status.
US sanctions were introduced against Zimbabwe in 2001 to punish then-President Robert Mugabe’s government for gross human rights abuses and land grabs.
Washington indicated it would evaluate its foreign policy on Zimbabwe after the holding of free, fair and credible elections.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
