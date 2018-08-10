Sars kept the Guptas in the money laundering business after the banks deserted them, says investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.

We have proof… we’re not wondering or guessing… Sars, under Tom Moyane and Refiloe Mokoena, who is still at Sars, allowed itself to be part of a money laundering ring. It’s as simple as that. Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio at Daily Maverick

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) unlawfully paid, at least, R420-million in tax refunds claimed by Gupta companies into an attorneys trust account, to a shelf company and a dodgy entrepreneur who was once involved in business with Tom Moyane’s nephew.

That is according to an explosive article published on Wednesday by investigative journalists Pauli van Wyk (Scorpio at Daily Maverick) and Kyle Cowan (News24).

All this occurred when Bank of Baroda was dumping Gupta accounts because they could no longer hide or stomach the Guptas’ money laundering.

It's how Sars kept the Guptas in the money laundering business after the banks they abused deserted them.

Luckily for South Africa, but not so much for the Guptas & Co, one significant person at Sars – Mark Kingon (now acting Commissioner) - was not compromised and did the right thing.

For more detail; listen to Bruce Whitfield’s interview of Van Wyk on The Money Show.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business