Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
Sars kept the Guptas in the money laundering business after the banks deserted them, says investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.
We have proof… we’re not wondering or guessing… Sars, under Tom Moyane and Refiloe Mokoena, who is still at Sars, allowed itself to be part of a money laundering ring. It’s as simple as that.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio at Daily Maverick
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) unlawfully paid, at least, R420-million in tax refunds claimed by Gupta companies into an attorneys trust account, to a shelf company and a dodgy entrepreneur who was once involved in business with Tom Moyane’s nephew.
That is according to an explosive article published on Wednesday by investigative journalists Pauli van Wyk (Scorpio at Daily Maverick) and Kyle Cowan (News24).
All this occurred when Bank of Baroda was dumping Gupta accounts because they could no longer hide or stomach the Guptas’ money laundering.
It's how Sars kept the Guptas in the money laundering business after the banks they abused deserted them.
Luckily for South Africa, but not so much for the Guptas & Co, one significant person at Sars – Mark Kingon (now acting Commissioner) - was not compromised and did the right thing.
For more detail; listen to Bruce Whitfield’s interview of Van Wyk on The Money Show.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
This article first appeared on 702 : Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
Popular in Business
-
Gautrain services still limited as strike enters 12th day
-
Union sets conditions for signing wage deal with Eskom
-
Numsa & Num confirm Eskom draft wage agreement
-
Tesla's board seeking more information on Musk's financing plan – sources
-
Ryanair braces for biggest ever one-day strike
-
Gautrain to continue with reduced service as strike enters 11th day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.