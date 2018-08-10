'The ANC is the only hope for our people to live together'

The ANC wants to capiltalise on the governing Democratic Alliance’s (DA) weaknesses and internal divisions as it heads to elections next year.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has sent some of its senior leaders to the Western Cape to work the ground in preparation for next year’s elections.

The national programme started a week ago, with the party embarking on its nationwide Thuma Mina initiative.

The DA’s internal divisions have seen Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille resign from her position.

Party members are also divided over BBBEE policy, with some calling for it to be scrapped.

ANC’s provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “The ANC is the only hope for our people to live together, black, white, coloured or Indian. The DA talks… but how it acts, you see it attacking all the black strong women, it was Lindiwe Mazibuko and now it’s Patricia de Lille.”

The party says it will also highlight the plight of farmworkers in the province with visits to farming areas like De Doorns.

The campaign will culminate in Bo-Kaap in Cape Town as part of highlighting the negative impact of gentrification on local communities.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)