Tension in Bonteheuwel following 2 separate shootings

Brazil slams Venezuela as measles spreads across border
Two suspected gangsters were gunned down in separate incidents on Wednesday evening.
CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel community is on edge following ongoing gang-related shootings in the area.
A man has been arrested in connection with one of the shootings.
Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “All our agencies are on the ground and we have a heightened police presence. We appeal to the community to share any valuable information to make sure that this war does not get out of control.”
