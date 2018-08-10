Tension in Bonteheuwel following 2 separate shootings

Two suspected gangsters were gunned down in separate incidents on Wednesday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel community is on edge following ongoing gang-related shootings in the area.

A man has been arrested in connection with one of the shootings.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “All our agencies are on the ground and we have a heightened police presence. We appeal to the community to share any valuable information to make sure that this war does not get out of control.”