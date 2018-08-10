Suspect found in possession of drugs worth over R5m to appear in court
Officers in the Eastern Cape acted on a tip-off about a man who had boarded a bus to Johannesburg with the consignment of drugs in his possession.
CAPE TOWN - A multi-million-rand drug bust will see a suspect appear in the dock at the King William's Town magistrates court, in the Eastern Cape, on Friday.
The man was arrested earlier this week.
Authorities tracked down the vehicle and stopped the bus as it was driving in King William's Town.
The police's Siphokazi Mawisa says that as officers searched the vehicle, the man panicked and tried to dump a black plastic bag he was carrying.
“Police found two large bags containing different drugs, including cocaine, tik and 1,573 mandrax tablets to the value of more than R5 million.”
The suspected drug peddler was arrested and taken to the King William's Town Police Station.
He’s charged with being in the possession of drugs.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
