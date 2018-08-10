Sudan's ruling party backs Bashir for 2020 election

UN says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps
World
President Omar Bashir has previously said he would step down in 2020, and has not explicitly stated his intention to run again.
CAIRO - Sudan’s ruling party says it will back its leader President Omar al-Bashir as a candidate in the 2020 election, state news agency SUNA reported on Friday, a move that would require a constitutional amendment.
Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years, has previously said he would step down in 2020, and has not explicitly stated his intention to run again.
Sudan’s constitution, amended in 2005, limits a president’s number of terms to two.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.