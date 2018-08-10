Popular Topics
Some Home Affairs operations up & running again after power failure

While clients can collect their birth, marriage, and death certificates, including smart IDs and passports, the application of IDs and other documents is still impaired.

Department of Home affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Department of Home affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Home Affairs says some of its operations are up and running after its system went down on Friday morning due to a power failure at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

Spokesperson Thulani Mavuzo says they were able to restore their national population register component which allows clients to collect their birth, marriage, and death certificates, including smart IDs and passports.

However, the application of IDs and other documents is still impaired.

Mavuzo says there is nothing wrong with their systems but Sita experienced difficulties which affected their operations.

“There’s nothing wrong with the Home Affairs system as such, but where we get the source that powers us in terms of getting the data, that’s where the link was not working.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

